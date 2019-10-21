CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Sets New Release Date For Album!!!

Kanye West sets a new release date for his highly anticipated album “Jesus Is King,” which is now set to drop on Friday, October 25th.

Do you think it will release?

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

Related Stories:

Kanye West Film “Jesus Is King” Will Be Released This Month

Kanye West’s New White Pastor Says MAGA Yeezy Is Excited To Study The Bible

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

album , date , Kanye West , new , release , jesus is king

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close