{NBA REPORT} Steve Kerr Says It’s Unlikely Klay Thompson Will Play This Year!!!

In an interview with the NBC Bay Area sports reporter, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opened up about Klay Thompson’s ACL injury, saying “it’s unlikely that he’s going to play this year.” Thompson suffered a knee injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals and had surgery in July.

Related Stories:

The Full Story Behind Fake Klay Thompson’s Big Moment

Warriors Klay Thompson Scored 60 Points In 29 Minutes!!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: