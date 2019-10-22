CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

{NBA REPORT} Steve Kerr Says It’s Unlikely Klay Thompson Will Play This Year!!!

In an interview with the NBC Bay Area sports reporter, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opened up about Klay Thompson’s ACL injury, saying “it’s unlikely that he’s going to play this year.” Thompson suffered a knee injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals and had surgery in July.

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Source: Noah Graham / Getty

Related Stories:

The Full Story Behind Fake Klay Thompson’s Big Moment

Warriors Klay Thompson Scored 60 Points In 29 Minutes!!

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

acl , golden state , injury , Klay Thompson , NBA , Recovery , Steve Kerr , warriors

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close