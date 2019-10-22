Nicki Minaj Announces That She Is Married

Nicki Minaj is married! Yup, you read it right. The rapper has married her high school sweetheart according to TMZ. Nicki made the announcement Monday night by telling her followers that her legal name is now “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty”. This would mean that Nicki has taken on the last name of her boyfriend Kenneth Perry. The couple rekindled their relationship late last year and have been going strong since. The couple obtained a marriage license back in June and had it renewed back in August.

Many may know that Kenneth has a bit of a sketchy past. His rap sheet includes convictions for manslaughter and attempted rape. Nicki has made it clear that she is standing by her man because all of those things wer in the past.

