City Girls JT Says Lil Yachty Cheated On Her While In Prison

City Girls member JT is revealing details about her secret relationship with Lil Yachty. Of course JT has been keeping a high profile since being released from prion a few weeks ago. After serving 15 months in jail she came home and got right back into the studio. But, she is also letting it be known that she and label mate Lil Yachty were supposed to be in a relationship while she was locked up.

We knew that Yachty had been doing some writing for The City Girls, and helped them out on their hit single “Act Up”, but not many people knew that Yachty and Miami were dating. JT is now releasing details about how she feels that Yachty betrayed her while she was incarcerated. JT joined in on a live Instagram chat with Tommie Lee from Love & Hip Hop where she explained that Yachty did nothing to help her while she was locked up. She said “Yachty is a mother fu*kin manipulator,” before going into detail about how Yachty was kicking it with other girls on his birthday and even took another woman to his grandmother’s funeral. To the surprise of fans watching the live, Yachty was actually in the other room. JT called him and put him on camera.

“Come here Miles, because they swear you was holding me down,” she said. “Had this hoe b**ch at his grandma funeral and everything girl. He’s just too much. He stays in the trick zone. He think he smarter than a b*ch. He ain’t smarter than a b*ch from Dade county.” Yachty defended himself and called JT a “business partner” and said they are only working on music together.

You can watch the full encounter below.

Also On K97.5: