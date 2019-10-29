Diddy Announces That Making The Band Is Coming Back

Music mogul Diddy has confirmed that he has decided to bring back the reality show that shook up the world back in the early 2000s. Diddy says that Making The Band is officially coming back. The show was responsible for the careers of not just the original cast members from Da Band, but also Danity Kane, Day26 and Donnie Klang.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stones, Diddy said “If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music. I’m bringing Making the Band back in 2020.

Diddy was being interviewed by DJ Khaled and when asked what he looks for in an artist he said ” I’m contemplating, ‘Is there a role for me in music now?’ I just know that for me, I would only be able to sign legends. To be honest, my decisions will be made through God. I’m at another frequency and level of music. It would have to be something that God fully put in my heart, like when I heard Biggie or I heard Mary [J. Blige].”

No details about when the new MTB series will launch were given…

