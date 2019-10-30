R. Kelly Has To Use His Royalties To Pay Back Child Support

A judge has ordered singer R. Kelly to use money from his music catalog as a form of payment for child support owed to his ex-wife. Legal documents released earlier today show that Kelly must use his publishing royalties to pay Drea Kelly $20,833 that he owes every month. Drea has been attempting to get Kelly to pay up for a while now. He eventually landed in jail due to the missed payments.

Kelly has asked the court for a little leniency, but as of now the judge has not ruled in his favor. It might be hard for Kelly to make any money right now, as he is being held on federal and state sex charges.

