Kanye West Tops Billboard Charts With “Jesus Is King!” Ties Record With Eminem!!

Yeezy does it again! Fresh off the release of his latest album, “Jesus Is King,” Kanye has topped the Billboard charts one again- and tying a long standing record along the way courtesy of his 9th consecutive number 1 debut.

 

