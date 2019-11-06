Kanye West Tops Billboard Charts With “Jesus Is King!” Ties Record With Eminem!!

Yeezy does it again! Fresh off the release of his latest album, “Jesus Is King,” Kanye has topped the Billboard charts one again- and tying a long standing record along the way courtesy of his 9th consecutive number 1 debut.

Related Stories:

Kanye West Credits God For Giving Him A $68 Million Tax Credit

Kanye West’s Trump Support No Issue For Gospel Legend Fred Hammonds

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: