Summer Walker Cancels A Number Of Tour Dates Due To Her Social Anxiety

This singer’s first (and probably last) tour is coming to a halt after she announced she is cutting more than half of her remaining tour dates.

In summary, #SummerWalker made an Instagram post stating how she truly “appreciates all the support and love. As you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y’all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour”. Although fans are not taking the news well, she has a lot of support from those who understand that artists are humans too!

“I hope you all can understand. I am grateful for every single one of you, and I hope that you understand that wellness is important. All cancelled dates will be refunded asap” she said in her Instagram post. Her website has been updated to reflect the changes in her tour, but her #Facebook still has remaining dates.

This announced happened shortly after Summer received a lot of backlash for her attitude during her “Meet-and-Greets”. Fans did not appreciate her demeanor during such a special, costly time. “Now for those who’re upset because I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you. I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me. So I ask you please respect my space in those moments”.

Summer, we are wishing you the best and hopeful that you’ll make an amazing return and show the fans why they fell in love with you in the first place. #MentalHealthMatters.

