Trap Dickey Shares TDE Signing Details And Indie Grind on Freestyles Podcast

DJ Remedy celebrated episode 100 of the Freestyles podcast on K 97.5 by bringing in Carolina’s own Trap Dickey. With over 12 million global streams, Dickey perfectly represents the power of hard work, community engagement, and relentless hustle.

Discussing his major new deal with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), Dickey revealed the authentic conversation that sealed the partnership.

“He asked me, have you ever thought about being a top dog?” Dickey recalled. “I always felt like I was a top dog, so that’s exactly how the conversation was.” This signing beautifully bridges the gap between the Carolinas and TDE’s massive global footprint, empowering voices from the South on a worldwide stage.

Dickey is rapidly building a highly impressive catalog. He has secured major collaborations with hip-hop heavyweights like Yung Bleu, Key Glock, and DaBaby. He explained that successfully releasing music requires careful strategy and perfect timing.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“You just gotta prepare the song and be able to put a lot of momentum to it,” he noted, emphasizing that artists must treat their work with high value to stand out.

The true core of Dickey’s success lies in his dedication to self-promotion and staying deeply connected to his local roots. He dropped a major gem for independent creators trying to elevate their own platforms.

“I always felt like promotion is the key to anything,” he explained. “If you feel like you’re a good cook, if nobody sees that you cooking, how they gonna know you’re a good cook?”

He stressed the vital importance of hitting the streets, showing up for the people, and maintaining strong, family-like relationships with the local DJs who break new records.

The incredible interview wrapped up with Dickey stepping right to the mic for an exclusive, off-the-dome freestyle. He proved exactly why he earned his coveted spot on the TDE roster. Trap Dickey continues to celebrate diversity and inspire independent artists by showing exactly what happens when raw talent meets an unbeatable, community-driven work ethic.