Summer Walker Addresses Fans Who Criticize Her About Anxiety

Singer Summer Walker has been facing a lot of backlash after deciding to take a break from touring in order to improve her mental health. Last night at the Soul Train Awards Summer walked away with the

Best New Artist of 2019 award and some of her fans took to social media to express how they felt about one of their favorites taking a break.

Summer Walker took to Instagram with her own thoughts:

“1. bareface & beautiful 2.you know the scariest shit I’ve been witnessing is that most of the women leaving negative comments like “it’s an act” , “I don’t have the right to act like this b/c I’m famous, “bitch you slow” or just flat out making fun of me for being vulnerable. HAVE CHILDREN, these women have children. It makes me feel soo bad cause it’s clear that if the children are developing or struggling with any type of mental disorder such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, it’ll be brushed to the side and will never receive any treatment because it’ll just be “an act”. These parents are probably so ignorant that instead of reading up on symptoms they just whoop the child sad, my shit started at 6 so yes kids have it to.”

Hopefully, Summer and her fans can find a happy medium.

Also On K97.5: