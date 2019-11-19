Apple AirPods Are The Most Wanted Holiday Gifts For Teens

With Black Friday right around the corner, its important to know what to get your favorite teenagers for Christmas. Its probably a safe bet to say that most teens are looking forward to getting a pair of Apple AirPods for the holidays. In fact, according to a new survey, Apple AirPods are the most sought after item this holiday season.

Deals on AirPods are popping up online already according to BGR

A new deal has just popped up on Amazon, where for the first time ever you can pick up a pair of AirPods 2 for only $139 — a deal that will no doubt go fast and probably sell out pretty quickly. And it’s one that follows similar discounts, such as Apple’s $250 AirPods Pro getting a rare price-drop on Amazon, as well as AirPods 2 with the wireless charging case selling for $35 off. (Check out the full rundown on these deals here).

Retail giant Walmart also has $34 off of Airpods 2 with the wireless charging case included.

