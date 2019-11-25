Kanye West’s First Opera Nebuchadnezzar Is Out!!!!

The singer’s Nebuchadnezzar premiered at the Hollywood Bowl and went live on TIDAL!!

Related Stories:

Uh, How? Akon Says Kanye West Running For President Would Be ‘Great For The Culture’

Kanye West Tops Billboard Charts With “Jesus Is King!” Ties Record With Eminem!!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: