Showtime Says
Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Looking To Get Into Reality TV

Drake’s dad Dennis Grahm is reportedly working on a new reality TV show that will document his quest to find love. Graham has caught the attention of two TV networks for his new show.

Graham reportedly has met with folks who have worked on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” Graham will also show viewers what his life is like as the father of Drake. The show will showcase Graham as he rubs elbows with industry elite and flexes his high profile lifestyle.

No word yet on if Drake will be featured on the series even though the two seemed to be at odds with each other last month and exchanged a few jabs on social media.

