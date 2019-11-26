Akon Says He’s Been Building His Own City That Should Be Complete In 10 Years!

In a recent interview with Nick Cannon, Akon reveals that he has been working on his city since March. He stated that the name of his city will be called “Akon City.” The city will be ran on renewable energy sources, along with an airport for non-city owners to fly in and out of.

