Nick Cannon Wants To Battle Eminem!!!!

Nick Cannon is ready to end his long term beef with rapper Eminem, once and for all. Earlier today, Nick responded to Eminem’s new verse on Fat Joe’s track, “Lord Above,” in which Eminem made mention of his infamous situation with Mariah Carey, then proceeded to take a few shots at Nick in the process. On Nick Cannon Morning Show, Nick called out Eminem and stated he wanted them to go bar for bar to settle things.

Related Stories:

Tech N9ne Checks Fans Who Call Eminem A Culture Vulture [Video]

Kanye West Tops Billboard Charts With “Jesus Is King!” Ties Record With Eminem!!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: