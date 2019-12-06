CLOSE
Nick Cannon Wants To Battle Eminem!!!!

Nick Cannon is ready to end his long term beef with rapper Eminem, once and for all. Earlier today, Nick responded to Eminem’s new verse on Fat Joe’s track, “Lord Above,” in which Eminem made mention of his infamous situation with Mariah Carey, then proceeded to take a few shots at Nick in the process. On Nick Cannon Morning Show, Nick called out Eminem and stated he wanted them to go bar for bar to settle things.

