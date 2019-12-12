Following His Passing, Juice Wrld’s Mother Gives A Statement

Last Sunday, the world received shocking news after we learned rapper #JuiceWrld passed away. During the week, sources revealed details that led up to the rapper’s death including his drug addiction. Stories of rappers overdosing on drugs sounds all too familiar and we want the music industry to wake up before it’s too late.

The cause of his death has not been confirmed but we’ve heard that he had marijuana and percocets on his plane before his passing. Allegedly, in an attempt to hide the drugs from the FBI, Juice Wrld swallowed all of the pills.

The first statement from his family came from his mother, Carmella Wallace. She spoke on a lot of things but mainly on how “addiction knows no boundaries”.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jared battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction”.

She shared with sources how she “hopes the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything”. We are keeping his family lifted during this trying time and we hope this message helps those who may be suffering addiction as well.

Also On K97.5: