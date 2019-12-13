{NFL REPORT} Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Breaks Record For This…..

With a five-yard rush in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick’s single-season quarterback rushing record of 1,039 yards.

Related Stories:

Baltimore Ravens’ Cornerback Tray Walker Dies After A Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Baltimore Ravens Player Cut After Being Arrested on DWI, for 100 in 55 mph zone!!!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: