CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Barack & Michelle Obama Drop $11.75 Million on 7-Bedroom Martha’s Vineyard Mansion!!

Yahoo reports that our forever first family and power couple just dropped almost $12 million on a 7-bedroom mansion located on Martha’s Vineyard. The 6,892 square foot home was previously their vacation home and will now be turned into their permanent residence.

Barack BDAY

Source: Barack BDAY / Getty

Related Stories:

Kehinde Wiley Reveals Michelle Obama Did Not Like First Draft of His Obama Portrait

What’s Fall’s Best Accessory? Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Journal

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

barack , mansion , Martha's Vineyard , michel'le , million , obama

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close