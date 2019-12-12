Barack & Michelle Obama Drop $11.75 Million on 7-Bedroom Martha’s Vineyard Mansion!!

Yahoo reports that our forever first family and power couple just dropped almost $12 million on a 7-bedroom mansion located on Martha’s Vineyard. The 6,892 square foot home was previously their vacation home and will now be turned into their permanent residence.

