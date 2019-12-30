Barack Obama Reveals His Top Movies And TV Shows Of The Year!!

On Sunday, former President Obama revealed his top films and tv shows of 2019. His first list, which focused on books, included Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino, Normal People by Sally Rooney, The Sixth Man by Andre Iguodala and more.

Related Stories:

Barack & Michelle Obama Drop $11.75 Million on 7-Bedroom Martha’s Vineyard Mansion!!

Kehinde Wiley Reveals Michelle Obama Did Not Like First Draft of His Obama Portrait

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: