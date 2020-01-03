CLOSE
{NBA REPORT} Vince Carter Is About To Make History….

At 42, Vince Carter’s longevity in the league is unparalleled, but his prolific career really stands out when you realize he’s played in the 90’s, 00’s, 10’s, and with the Hawks game Friday night, the 20’s.

