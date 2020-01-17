J.Cole Drops Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Directors Cut

Looks like J.Cole is excited to see the project come together, he didn’t wait until midnight to release it.

Revenge DELUXE drops 1/16 @ 9pm Squadddddddd pic.twitter.com/5jcQgeip67 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 16, 2020

Hard to believe it’s been a year already!? Dreamville dropped Revenge Of The Dreamers III. The label gave us 12 new tracks.

You’ll notice not everyone is from the ‘Ville , but you’ll enjoy the talents of some features like 6lack, Reason, Dreezy, Smino and more!

RELATED: J. Cole Announces “Revenge Of The Dreamers III” Dropping This Week

Check out the dope cover out and tracklist below:

Take a listen for yourself:

Trending