J.Cole Drops Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Directors Cut

Dreamville Graphics tickets on sale

Source: Dreamville/ radio one digital / Radio One Digital

Looks like J.Cole is excited to see the project come together, he didn’t wait until midnight to release it.

Hard to believe it’s been a year already!? Dreamville dropped Revenge Of The Dreamers III.  The label gave us 12 new tracks.

You’ll notice not everyone is from the ‘Ville , but you’ll enjoy the talents of some features like 6lack, Reason, Dreezy, Smino and more!

Check out the dope cover out and tracklist below:

 

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People
Dreamville Festiville 2019
81 photos

Take a listen for yourself:

Ari Lennox And EarthGang The Day Before Dreamville
Ari Lennox EarthGang
8 photos

 

