Conscious Brings Healing & Authentic Hip-Hop Bars to DJ Remedy Freestyles

Hip-hop continues to be a force that uplifts and represents the culture. For South Carolina native Conscious, now based in Charlotte, music is about healing and building up the community.

On episode 99 of the DJ Remedy Freestyles Podcast at K975, his return brought an electrifying showcase of patience, authenticity, and sharp lyrical skill.

Conscious didn’t shy away from discussing the ups and downs of navigating the industry as an independent artist. He stressed the importance of staying true to the journey rather than chasing fleeting success.

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“It’s been a journey for sure, man. Just working on music, continuously praying, grinding… just waiting for that moment,” he shared. When setbacks hit, he anchors himself in faith: “God wouldn’t have you doing all of this for nothing. He didn’t bring you this far for nothing.”

His commitment goes beyond personal ambition—he spoke about creating music as a form of medicine, saying, “I need to heal people. Every time I make music, it’s a responsibility because I know that I’m here for a reason.”

That message resonates in his current project, Nice to Meet You, while he continues to work on new music designed to connect and empower.

The highlight of the episode was his two-part freestyle, where his hunger, skill, and vision came through.

He summed up his goals powerfully: “I’m trying to do a track with Common, perform at the Grammys, get my crib and tell her we did it… I’m really trying to get me a meal to provide meals for those with nothing to eat.”

With every bar, Conscious shows that real hip-hop is still about truth, resilience, and uplifting the community.

Conscious opened up about the real challenges of carving a path as an independent artist, stressing that success comes from trusting the process—not chasing a quick viral moment.

“It’s been a journey for sure, man. Just working on music, continuously praying, grinding… just waiting for that moment,” he said. When obstacles arise, Conscious leans on his faith: “God wouldn’t have you doing all of this for nothing. He didn’t bring you this far for nothing.”

His purpose fuels every track he creates.

Conscious described his approach as making “music as medicine,” reflecting, “I need to heal people. Every time I make music, it’s a responsibility because I know that I’m here for a reason.”

That sense of purpose shines through Conscious’s current work. While still promoting his latest project, Nice to Meet You, he’s already deep into his next album—each track crafted to empower, uplift, and reflect his community.

His vision stays clear: use hip-hop’s platform to celebrate Black excellence, support meaningful causes, and inspire those coming up behind him.

During his electrifying freestyle session, Conscious put his vision and drive on full display. Each bar was a testament to his hunger and commitment, as he declared, “I’m trying to do a track with Common, perform at the Grammys, get my crib and tell her we did it… I’m really trying to get me a meal to provide meals for those with nothing to eat.”

Conscious’s mix of raw lyricism and purpose-driven music reminds us that authentic hip-hop is rooted in storytelling, resilience, and empowering the culture. His impact stretches beyond the mic, sparking inspiration and elevating voices within the community.