{THAT’S BALLER!!!} Beyonce Gifts Celebs With IVY PARK Wardrobes!!

Beyonce sends celebs huge Ivy Park wardrobes as the release date for her Ivy Park x Adidas line gets ready to drop.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Related Stories:

Beyoncé Blesses BeyHive with “2019 BeyCap” To Close Out Decade

Beyoncé Is Sleighing Her Holiday Season Style With The Help Of This Black Designer

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: