CLOSE
Showtime Says
HomeShowtime Says

Keyshia Cole Returns To Instagram After Deleting Her Page

2015 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

After beefing with rapper O.T. Genasis over sampling her single “Love” late last year, Keyshia Cole decided to delete her Instagram page. Well Miss Cole has now decided to come back to the Gram.

After deactivating her page for a few weeks when fans started supporting O.T’s rendition of the song Keyshia got a lot of backlash from fans who thought that she was just being petty because O.T.’s rendition was getting a lot of attention.

The video even popped up on Pornhub after being delted from Youtube.

Keyshia Cole , O.T. Genasis , showtime says

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close