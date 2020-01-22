Keyshia Cole Returns To Instagram After Deleting Her Page

After beefing with rapper O.T. Genasis over sampling her single “Love” late last year, Keyshia Cole decided to delete her Instagram page. Well Miss Cole has now decided to come back to the Gram.

After deactivating her page for a few weeks when fans started supporting O.T’s rendition of the song Keyshia got a lot of backlash from fans who thought that she was just being petty because O.T.’s rendition was getting a lot of attention.

The video even popped up on Pornhub after being delted from Youtube.

