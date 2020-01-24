CLOSE
{NFL Report} Eli Manning Announces Retirement!!

Longtime New York Giants’ quarterback Eli Manning has decided to announce his retiring from football; ending a 15-year career. Manning, 39, spent his career with the Giants, winning 2 Super Bowls and putting together a stretch of 210 consecutive starts.

Well wishes are in order for Eli!!

5th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

