{NFL Report} Eli Manning Announces Retirement!!

Longtime New York Giants’ quarterback Eli Manning has decided to announce his retiring from football; ending a 15-year career. Manning, 39, spent his career with the Giants, winning 2 Super Bowls and putting together a stretch of 210 consecutive starts.

Well wishes are in order for Eli!!

Related Stories:

Eli Manning Talks About Mistake That Allowed Season Opener’s Breakdown

Eli Manning Gets 4-Year, $84 Million Contract Extension With NY Giants

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: