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Celebrities Breaking Mental Health Stigma in Black Community

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Black celebrities are using their voices to break stigma and encourage open conversations about mental health.

Published on May 4, 2026

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Megan Pete aka Megan Thee Stallion featured in Women's Health Magazine Body Issue cover story
Source: Ramona Rosales / Women’s Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and more Black voices are helping push the conversation forward, especially in spaces where mental health hasn’t always been openly discussed.

Over the years, several high-profile figures have used their platforms to talk about therapy, depression, anxiety, and the importance of protecting your peace.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji has been one of the loudest advocates for mental health in the Black community. Through her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, she works to provide access to culturally competent mental health resources.

Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Source: Glenn Parsons / courtesy of Glenn Parsons

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi has been open about his struggles with depression and checking himself into rehab. His honesty has helped normalize conversations around mental health, especially for Black men.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka made headlines after stepping back from major tennis tournaments to protect her mental health, sparking a global conversation about pressure, boundaries, and self-care.

'Naomi Osaka: The Second Set' Assets
Source: Courtesy / Tubi

Charlamagne tha God

The radio personality has been vocal about anxiety and therapy, even writing books that encourage Black men to prioritize mental health and seek help when needed.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan has spoken about grief, trauma, and healing after personal loss, showing a more vulnerable side while encouraging others to take care of themselves.

Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala
Source: Olivia Wong / Getty

Mental health is real, and it affects everyone.

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