We Remember Kobe Bryant!!! Revisiting His Farewell Essay- “Dear Basketball”

As the world continues to mourn the sudden death of Kobe Bryant, some are looking back at Kobe’s retirement announcement with a whole new meaning and appreciation.
"Revisiting #Kobe’s NBA farewell essay, Dear #Basketball" https://t.co/TM5mW3YAAG
— Diego Giraldo (@dgrealtyinc) January 27, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Related Stories:
Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At The Grammys
LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant On NBA All-Time Scoring List
Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!
<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial