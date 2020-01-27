All 9 Victims From Calabasas Helicopter Crash Have Been Identified!!!

The nine passengers aboard the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California, which included Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, were identified. The seven other victims included two young athletes and a highly regarded baseball coach, and the pilot.

In addition to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, @CBSNews has identified the other victims of the deadly helicopter crash in California: John Altobelli Keri Altobelli Alyssa Altobelli Sarah Chester Payton Chester Ara Zobayan Christina Mauserhttps://t.co/o42tVC5NRn pic.twitter.com/EKadKjcNPu — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

