All 9 Victims From Calabasas Helicopter Crash Have Been Identified!!!

The nine passengers aboard the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California, which included Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, were identified. The seven other victims included two young athletes and a highly regarded baseball coach, and the pilot.

