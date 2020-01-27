All 9 Victims From Calabasas Helicopter Crash Have Been Identified!!!

The nine passengers aboard the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California, which included Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, were identified. The seven other victims included two young athletes and a highly regarded baseball coach, and the pilot.
In addition to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, @CBSNews has identified the other victims of the deadly helicopter crash in California:
John Altobelli
Keri Altobelli
Alyssa Altobelli
Sarah Chester
Payton Chester
Ara Zobayan
Christina Mauserhttps://t.co/o42tVC5NRn pic.twitter.com/EKadKjcNPu
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020
