Over 800,000 Sign Petition To Make Kobe Bryant The New NBA Logo!!!

Hundreds of fans immediately gathered at the Staples Center to honor Kobe Bryant’s historic basketball legacy after the tragic passing of him and his daughter. It has been announced that he will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020. In addition, fans are petitioning that Kobe’s image be the new NBA logo. Almost 1 million signatures have been gathered.

