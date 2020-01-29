Coach K Erupts With Anger… Yelling at the Cameron Krazies For This…

Last night, Coach K erupted with anger, yelling at the Cameron Krazies. Take a look below…

After Cameron Crazies started yelling "Jeff Capel, sit with us," Coach K could be seen yelling "Shut up" and "He's one of us." Capel played at Duke and coached there for 7 seasons. pic.twitter.com/OdKeJ62MMv — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

