Ava DuVernay To Direct A Netflix Documentary Of The Late Nipsey Hussle

This year has been an emotional roller coaster for a lot of us, as we are still mourning the loss of our Mamba, #KobeBryant and the effect he had on many. This includes the late rapper, #NipseyHussle that many are still mourning the death of as well.

As we shed light on such a touchy situation, the rapper will be honored with a new documentary produced by the one and only, #AvaDuvernay. She announced the news yesterday and the documentary will be a co-production between DuVernay’s company Array Now and Nipsey’s Marathon Films, according to sources.

Now, there was a really intense bidding war for the documentary that is believe to have been more than $10 million because Apple and Amazon were looking to house the film before it was picked up by Netflix. Sources say Nipsey’s estate reached out to Ava to direct the film. Ava is no stranger to Netflix as she recently produced a Golden Globe nominated film, #WhenTheySeeUS.

We are looking forward to the production and witnessing the legacy of Nipsey Hussle on film.

Also On K97.5: