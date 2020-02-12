Did Mya Secretly Tied The Knot Back In December!!!

It looks like congrats are in order to singer Mya as she reportedly tied the knot in December.

The name of her husband has not been revealed as of yet.

Related Stories:

Mya: ‘Girls Cruise’ Shows How We Handle Disagreements And Differences As Women

Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In New “Damage” Music Video

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: