J. Cole’s Official Endorsement Deal With PUMA {VIDEO}

J.Cole launches his latest collab with Puma. “Been imagining this for 10 years. It’s time. The DREAMER”.

The short film produced by Puma and Dreamville and co-directed by J. Cole will air Sunday at the NBA All-Star Game. Delivering the powerful message of never giving up on yourself and your dreams.

Been imagining this for 10 years. It’s time. @PUMA The DREAMERhttps://t.co/hteqZLzY45 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 13, 2020

Excited about the partnership, Adam Petrick, Puma’s Global Director of Brand & Marketing explains, “Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural guidance. He is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.”

The Puma Sky Dreamer is the beginning of many basketball type products to be released under Cole. You can catch the Sky Dreamer on Puma.com and select Puma retailers on Feb. 13 for $130.

Sorry, no album yet.

Portrait of the artist as a 🔥👟. Sky Dreamer out now. pic.twitter.com/QZnrri9Kzk — PUMA South Africa (@PUMASouthAfrica) February 13, 2020

