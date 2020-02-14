{NBA REPORT} Zion Williamson Creates NBA History and Sets A New Career-High In Points!!

Zion continues to impress in his rookie season as he scored a new career-high 32 points in the loss to OKC. He is now the youngest player in the NBA history to score 20+ points in six consecutive games.

