CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

{NBA REPORT} Zion Williamson Creates NBA History and Sets A New Career-High In Points!!

Zion continues to impress in his rookie season as he scored a new career-high 32 points in the loss to OKC. He is now the youngest player in the NBA history to score 20+ points in six consecutive games.

Zion Williamson

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Related Stories:

{NBA REPORTS} Zion Williamson Stuns In Fourth Quarter of Record-Breaking NBA Debut!

Zion Williamson & Lil Nas X Make “The Next 100” List By ‘TIME’ Magazine

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

NBA , pelicans , points , rookie , Sports , zion williamson

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close