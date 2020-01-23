CLOSE
{NBA REPORTS} Zion Williamson Stuns In Fourth Quarter of Record-Breaking NBA Debut!

Despite getting off to a slow start, Williamson finished his first NBA appearance with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes against San Antonio. The number 1 overall pick scored 17 straight fourth-quarter points, including four threes, and had the crowd chanting “MVP” before the game’s end. Williamson now holds the record for the most points in a player’s debut with the Pelicans, passing Anthony Davis. Though the rookie put on a show, New Orleans ultimately fell to the Spurs 121-117.

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

