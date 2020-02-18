CLOSE
Swae Lee To Design Men’s Heels For His Gender Neutral Fashion Line with Giuseppe Zanotti!!

Swae Lee is taking his talents to the fashion industry with a brand new fashion line with Giuseppe Zanotti. The brand expansion is one of Swae’s many business ventures, where he will create a gender neutral fashion line, including men’s heels, canvas boots, suede loafers and sneakers.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

