Swae Lee To Design Men’s Heels For His Gender Neutral Fashion Line with Giuseppe Zanotti!!

Swae Lee is taking his talents to the fashion industry with a brand new fashion line with Giuseppe Zanotti. The brand expansion is one of Swae’s many business ventures, where he will create a gender neutral fashion line, including men’s heels, canvas boots, suede loafers and sneakers.

Related Stories:

Playing Too Much: Swae Lee’s Ex Marliesia Ortiz Put Out $20K Hit, Takes It Back

Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend Arrested For Allegedly Headbutting Him!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: