Pop Smoke Will Be Laid To Rest In Brooklyn

According to TMZ, doctors in California attempted to save Pop Smoke’s life last month by opening up his chest once he got to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

In Pop Smoke’s death certificate, the medical examiner notes that doctors performed a thoracotomy on the left side of his chest. That means his chest was opened up in an effort to remove the bullet.

Pop Smoke was shot multiple times by masked assailants in the Hollywood Hills home where he was residing last month. The cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound to the torso. He died at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center at 5:12am.

His body was flown back to Brooklyn where his family held a private ceremony for family and friends.