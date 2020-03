The popular music festival Coachella will move to October as organizers wish to keep concertgoers safe from the deadly Corona virus.

The Corona virus has been wreaking havoc across the country and killed many people across the world, and festival officials are now postponing events in order to make it harder for the virus to spread. The festival was expected to take place in April, but hopefully the new date will allow things to calm down.

Also On K97.5: