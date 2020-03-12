Staples Donates 7,000 Pounds of Food!!!

The Staples Center donated 7,000 pounds of food that would have wasted due to the recent suspension of events at the arena. Donations were made to both The Midnight Missions and Los Angeles Mission Men’s Center both located in downtown Los Angeles.

