Floyd Mayweather’s Uncle Roger Mayweather Has Died

More sad news for boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Sadly, his uncle Roger Mayweather has passed away at the age of 58. Roger was a former boxer himself, and was a member of Floyd’s training team. Reportedly, Roger’s health had been failing for years.

Floyd’s camp has not released a statement about the death yet. Just last week Floyd’s ex girlfriend and mother of his three children was found dead in her car. That death is still being investigated, but police officials say that they have ruled out the possibility of Josie Harris dying by suicide.

Condolences going out to the entire Mayweather family, and all of those close to Roger and Floyd.

