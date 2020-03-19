CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Erykah Badu Announces Live “Quarantine Concert Series!”

Get ready because Erykah Badu has announced that she is blessing us with a “quarantine concert series.” Responding to a few canceled shows, due to the viral pandemic, she slid some really good news across our social media pages.

The concert will take place in Ms. Badu’s bedroom and your fee is only $1 to catch the show.

Art Of Cool Festival 2018

Source: C.McGraw/Victoria Said It / C.McGraw/Victoria Said It-Radio One Raleigh

Related Stories:

49??!! Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu

Hip-Hop Spot: Erykah Badu’s New Incense Will Smell Like Her What?! [VIDEO]

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Canceled , concert , coronavirus , erykah badu , Series , shows

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close