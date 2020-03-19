Erykah Badu Announces Live “Quarantine Concert Series!”

Get ready because Erykah Badu has announced that she is blessing us with a “quarantine concert series.” Responding to a few canceled shows, due to the viral pandemic, she slid some really good news across our social media pages.

The concert will take place in Ms. Badu’s bedroom and your fee is only $1 to catch the show.

