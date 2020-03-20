LeToya Luckett And Her Husband Are Expecting Another Baby

Congratulations are in order for former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker. The couple announced earlier today that they are adding a new edition to their family. Luckett and Walker announced on social media that they are expecting a new baby.

In a post on the singer’s social media profile she said:

Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle

The couple had their first child together back in 2019, while Tommicus has a child from a previous relationship.

Letoya suffered a miscarriage back in 2015, and later explained the pain that came with tragedy.

So, I went to the doctor and immediately they were like, ‘You’re having full blown contractions. You need to go to the ER.’ They said they wanted to run tests to make sure I wasn’t going into pre-labor which at the time would have not been good at all for me or the baby. At that stage, they can’t really do anything if something happens to the baby. I was terrified. Especially with what happened last time, going from a miscarriage to now.

Congrats to the happy couple.

