Hip-Hop & R&B Concerts Coming to the Triangle This June

Source: LIVE NATION / Live Nation

If you’re a fan of hip-hop and R&B, June is shaping up to be one of the busiest concert months of the year in the Triangle. Here’s a look at some of the biggest shows coming to Raleigh, Durham, and surrounding areas.

MGK & Wiz Khalifa

June 2 | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his Lost Americana Tour to Raleigh with special guest Wiz Khalifa.

Ari Lennox

June 3 | The Ritz, Raleigh

Ari Lennox returns to North Carolina on her Vacancy Tour. The tour supports her latest album, Vacancy, and marks her first major headlining run in several years.

Khalid

June 6 | Red Hat Amphitheater

Khalid is bringing his It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour to downtown Raleigh with special guest Lauv.

Ladies Night Out w/ Ashanti

June 11 | Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

R&B fans can catch Ashanti, Jacquees, Sunshine Anderson, and Big YBA together for a night of nostalgia and modern-day hits.

DaBaby’s Be More Grateful Festival

June 13 | Route 29 Pavilion, Concord

North Carolina’s own DaBaby is bringing back his Be More Grateful Festival. The lineup includes big names such as 50 Cent, Moneybagg Yo, Trina, Boosie, Waka Flocka and more.

Jill Scott

June 18 & June 20 | DPAC, Durham

Few artists can command a stage quite like Jill Scott. The Grammy-winning singer, poet, and actress will perform two nights at DPAC this month. Known for timeless records like “Golden,” “A Long Walk,” and “He Loves Me,” Jill Scott’s concerts are often described as part performance, part therapy session.

Babyface Ray & 42 Dugg

June 19 | The Ritz, Raleigh

Detroit rappers Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg are bringing Midwest energy to Raleigh.