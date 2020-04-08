CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Billion of His Square Equity To Fund COVID-19 Relief Efforts!!

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was donating $1 billion of his Square equity, which is 28% of his wealth to help fund COVID-19.

US-INTERNET-TWITTER

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

Related Stories:

Draya Michele Stunts On The ‘Gram Again In Skimpy Fit, Twitter Wants The OnlyFans Link

Corona Chronicles: Twitter Folks Share Pics Of Empty Shelves, Tips For Grocery Shopping

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

billion , CEO , covid-19 , equity , jack dorsey , money , relief fund , square , twitter

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close