Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Billion of His Square Equity To Fund COVID-19 Relief Efforts!!

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was donating $1 billion of his Square equity, which is 28% of his wealth to help fund COVID-19.

