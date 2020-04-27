CLOSE
Drake’s Mattress Costs More Than A Rolls Royce Truck

It has been rumored that Drake has made a lavish purchase for his new mansion that is indeed a head-scratcher. Drizzy purchased a mattress that cost $395,000. WOW! Drake talked about the importance of a comfortable mattress in a recent interview, “The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” Drake told AD. “The bed lets you float …”

 

Float away then Aubrey float away!

