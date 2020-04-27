After internet speculation the past few weeks about the desire to see a Diddy vs Dr. Dre ‘VERSUZ‘ battle, it looks like the hip-hop world may get to see these two titans. In a recent IG Live, Diddy finally spoke on the possibilities of it happening with Fat Joe.

Who do you think would win this battle?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In other hip-hop news, French Montana calls it quits with the Young Thug beef and DMX gives a bible verse prayer on Instagram live on Sunday and fans are already begging for more.

SEE ALSO: President of National Black Nurses Association On How To Best Protect Ourselves During The Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: TV Takedown: Dennis Rodman Gains Legendary Stature After His Episode On The Last Dance [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Diddy VS Dr. Dre Battle May Actually Happen and DMX’s IG Live Prayer Is What The World Needed [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com