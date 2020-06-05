No. 1 High School Basketball Recruit Mikey Willliams Is Seriously Considering An HBCU

A tweet from America’s best high school basketball player is shaking up the college sports nation. “Going to an HBCU wouldn’t be too bad” said Mikey Williams as he insisted he may try a more unique route to his success.

Instead of turning pro after high school or spending one year at a perennial college powerhouse, Williams plans to consider an HBCU that are hardly ever destinations for a player of his caliber. The prospect has received offers from #TennesseeState , #NorfolkState, #SouthernUniversity , #HamptonUniversity and our very own #NorthCarolinaCentralUniversity. Bronny, #LebronJames ‘s son also received an offer letter from NCCU as well.

The revenue he generates during his college career would stay within the black community and that is what appeals to him. He says multiple historically black colleges will make the cut next time he narrows the list of colleges he is considering.

“I AM RIDING FOR MY PEOPLE!! I’M 10 TOES BEHIND THE BLACK COMMUNITY! Any way I can help or make a change in the black community, best believe I am going to do that” says Williams. This could completely change the narrative for top picks in college basketball attending an HBCU. How amazing would it be for athletes to change the dynamic of attending PWI’s and other D1 schools in hopes they will have a successful career? We will continue to post updates on this story as we await Mikey’s decision.

