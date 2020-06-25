BLACK MUSIC MONTH.. we have been recognizing our (local) Gospel Legends who have paved the way to make Gospel music a popular genre of music. Today we recognize Rev. Luther Barnes LIVE on IG with Melissa Wade.

Rev. Barnes is a producer, singer, songwriter, Pastor and more…. He is known as the lead singer of Luther Barnes and the Sunset Jubilaires and the Red Budd Gospel Choir. Watch the interview and listen to some of gospel favorites by Luther Barnes

LIVE: “Light Lunch” With Luther Barnes For Black Music Month was originally published on thelightnc.com

