Full List of 2020 Bet Awards Winners – Da Baby, Roddy Ricch Among Winners

The 2020 BET Awards has officially wrapped – and considering that it was 100% virtual due to Coronavirus, it was a great show.

Megan thee Stallion, Usher, Summer Walker, Sir, Public Enemy and more performed, while Da Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Lizzo took home trophies, while Beyonce received the Humanitarian Award from Michelle Obama.

Take a full list of 2020 winners below:

Album of the Year

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Homecoming: The Live Album,” Beyoncé “I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R. “Kirk, “DaBaby “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch *WINNER Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Beyoncé H.E.R. Jhene Aiko Kehlani Lizzo *WINNER Summer Walker Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Anderson .Paak Chris Brown *WINNER Jacquees Khalid The Weeknd Usher Best Group Chloe x Halle City Girls EarthGang Griselda JACKBOYS Migos *WINNER Best Collaboration Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” *WINNER DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good” H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer” Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill” Best Male Hip Hop Artist DaBaby *WINNER Drake Future Lil Baby Roddy Ricch Travis Scott Best Female Hip Hop Artist Cardi B Doja Cat Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER Nicki Minaj Saweetie Video of the Year Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” DaBaby, “Bop” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” *WINNER Doja Cat, “Say So” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer” Roddy Ricch, “The Box” Video Director of the Year Benny Boom Cole Bennett Dave Meyers Director X Eif Rivera Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor *WINNER Best New Artist DaniLeigh Lil Nas X Pop Smoke Roddy Ricch *WINNER Summer Walker YBN Cordae Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Fred Hammond, “Alright” John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out” Kanye West, “Follow God” Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” *WINNER PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain” The Clark Sisters, “Victory” Best Movie “Bad Boys for Life” “Dolemite Is My Name” “Harriet” “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” “Just Mercy” “Queen & Slim” *WINNER Best Actress Angela Bassett Cynthia Erivo Issa Rae *WINNER Regina King Tracee Ellis Ross Zendaya Best Actor Billy Porter Eddie Murphy Forest Whitaker Jamie Foxx Michael B. Jordan *WINNER Omari Hardwick Young Stars Award Alex Hibbert Asante Blackk Jahi Di’Allo Winston Marsai Martin *WINNER Miles Brown Storm Reid Sportswoman of the Year Ajeé Wilson Claressa Shields Coco Gauff Naomi Osaka Serena Williams Simone Biles *WINNER Sportsman of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo Kawhi Leonard LeBron James *WINNER Odell Beckham Jr. Patrick Mahomes II Stephen Curry BET HER Award Alicia Keys, “Underdog” Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” *WINNER Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin” Layton Greene, “I Choose” Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo” Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni” Viewer’s Choice Award Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” DaBaby, “Bop” Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer” *WINNER Roddy Ricch, “The Box” The Weeknd, “Heartless” Best International Act Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER Innoss’B (DRC) Sho Madjozi (South Africa) Dave (U.K.) Stormzy (U.K.) Ninho (France) S.Pri Noir (France) Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act Rema (Nigeria) SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) *WINNER Celeste (U.K.) Young T & Bugsey (U.K.) Hatik (France) Stacy (France)

Also On K97.5: