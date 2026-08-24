49ers Owner Jed York Arrested At Trailer Park On Prostitution Charge, Social Media Sounds Off

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

While most NFL team owners are watching their teams intently at preseason games to see what they can expect from the upcoming 2026 season, San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York has much more pressing matters at hand.

According to TMZ, York was arrested Sunday for his alleged attempt to pay a woman for sex.

Court documents reviewed by the California Post reveal that York allegedly “responded to an ad on a known prostitution website in Columbiana County, Ohio and ‘arranged to have sexual activity with the female in exchange for $140.00.’”

After making the arrangements, York allegedly headed to the meet-up spot, which was a trailer park in East Palestine, Ohio. However, when he reportedly arrived, law enforcement from the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force greeted him and confirmed he had “in his possession his cellular device which was used to arrange the criminal act.”

He was booked on a charge of engaging in prostitution —which was later changed to misdemeanor disorderly conduct—and possession of criminal tools. He later pled no contest to both and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

The case moved quickly, and York will serve one day in jail on each count, to be served concurrently, with credit for time already served, and will be ordered to pay $1,150 in fines. The $160 he had on him during the arrest will be forfeited, and his cell phone will be returned.

The NFL has been tipped off about the arrest, with a league spokesperson saying, “We are aware of the matter, which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy.”

The 46-year-old businessman became the 49ers’ team president in 2008 and became the franchise’s principal owner in 2024. He’s also co-owner of Premier League club Leeds United and Scottish Premiership club Rangers. The 49ers are a family business for him; his billionaire mother previously owned them. Her father, Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., owned the team for 23 years.

See social media’s reaction to the arrest below.